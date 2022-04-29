FKFPL: All eyes on leaders Homeboyz, Tusker

With only seven rounds of matches to go, the race for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title intensifies this weekend, with leaders Kakamega Homeboyz and Tusker in action.

The two teams are separated by six points at the top of the league standings.

Kakamega Homeboyz will be fighting to at least maintain the six-point lead over Tusker when they host relegation-threatened Wazito at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Tusker will be at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi, seeking to avenge a 2-1 loss they suffered against FC Talanta at the same venue in the first leg.

The brewers are unbeaten in their last 15 matches and their last defeat in the league came on January 16 when Nairobi City Stars beat them by a solitary goal at the Ruaraka Grounds.

Homeboyz lead the league standings on 55 points while Tusker are on 49 points after 27 rounds of matches in a title race that has in many respects narrowed down to the two teams.

In the fight against relegation, it is unclear if 2008 champions Mathare United will issue another walkover or play Ulinzi Stars on Saturday.

The ‘Slum Boys’ issued a walkover against Bandari last weekend and are scheduled to play the soldiers at the newly-built Ulinzi Sports Complex at Langáta Barracks in Nairobi.

A senior player at Mathare United confirmed to Nation Sport that the playing unit has not trained the whole of this week and the players have not had any brief on the current situation from the office.

“There is no game because we can’t just be summoned to converge on a match day yet we have not trained the whole week,” said the player who sought anonymity for fear of reprisal.

The club’s chairman, Bob Munro, told Nation Sport that their chances of honouring the game is 50-50 and agreed that the team has not trained this week.

“The situation has not changed and it is still 50-50. I’m not sure if the match will go on,” said Munro.

Focus will also be on the matches pitting AFC Leopards against KCB at Moi International Sports Centree, Kasarani, on Saturday and the one between hosts Gor Mahia and Kariobangi Sharks at the Thika Sub County Stadium.

This will be the last matches for Gor and Leopards before the two sides clash in the ‘Mashemeji derby’ next weekend.

AFC Leopards head into Saturday’s game in the wake of a chaotic 2-1 defeat to Tusker which ended their 11-match unbeaten run.

On the other hand, KCB's dismal performance continued with 1-0 defeat to Gor Mahia at Thika Sub County Stadium last weekend.

KCB’s leading goal scorer, Derrick Otanga, who has so far netted 11 times and is in the race for the golden boot, will be among the players to watch in the contest as he is just a goal shy of the leading goal scorer Felix Oluoch of Kariobangi Sharks.

Forward duo of Johnmark Makwatta and Nigerian import Ojo Olaniyi will be players to watch for Leopards. Makwatta has netted four goals, same as Olaniyi who has found the back of the net in the past four consecutive contests against Tusker, back-to-back ties against Wazito and also against Kenya Police.

The struggling bankers head into the game with an inferior record as they have not recorded any win against Leopards since August 2018. Of the five past meetings, both teams have picked a win once while three ties have ended in a draw.

“As coaches we have trained the players and now at the individual level they will have to fight for the team. The boys now just need confidence and develop mentality to get back to winning ways because we are not playing badly, we are possessing the ball but not scoring,” said KCB coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno.

Gor Mahia's meetings with Sharks have always been explosive and it wouldn’t be any different on Sunday since both teams are just separated by one point.

Gor Mahia defence will however have to be wary of Felix Oluoch (12 goals) and Eric Mmata (10 goals) who have been a thorn in the flesh of opponents.

K’Ogalo are fourth on 45 points, same as third-placed City Stars who host Kenya Police on Sunday while Sharks are on 44 points from having played 27 matches.

With an average age of 21, Sharks boast of young talented players who have developed pace and are gradually gaining experience.