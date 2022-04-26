Tusker crank up pressure on shaky Homeboyz

The race for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title continues to shape up between leaders Kakamega Homeboyz and defending champions Tusker with just seven matches to the end of the 2021/22 season.

The relegation battle is also boiling up with bottom-placed Mathare United's fate in the topflight league unlikely to change after the Slum Boys issued the first ever walkover in their 28 years of existence. The former champions failed to host Bandari on Sunday due to financial troubles and it is still unclear if they will honour their remaining seven ties.

After a 2-2 draw against Bidco United, Vihiga Bullets leapfrogged Wazito to 16th place which is the playoff/relegation position. Wazito woes deepened on Monday when they were edged out 2-0 by FC Talanta at MISC Kasarani Annex.

Though they have two games in hand, Ulinzi Stars are also not safe following a string of poor results in recent matches.

The soldiers are 15th on 28 points, same as Nzoia Sugar but have only played 25 matches.

At the top, back-to-back draws against Sofapaka and last weekend's 2-2 draw against Kenya Police have cost Homeboyz their healthy lead which has since been reduced from 12 to six points.

Crucial wins against Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have put Tusker back in contention for the title with their clash against Kakamega Homeboyz at Ruaraka Grounds on May 7 being touted as a potential title decider.

Homeboyz lead the log on 55 points from 27 matches while Tusker have amassed 49 points from as many games.

Gor Mahia, who beat KCB by a solitary goal at Thika Sub County Stadium on Sunday and Nairobi City Stars, who fell 2-0 to former champions Sofapaka at Ruaraka Grounds are fourth and third respectively on 45 points.

However, Gor Mahia German tactician Andreas Spier has given up on the title race and is keen on runners-up spot.

"If by any chance the league title comes our way then we shall fight for it. Our main focus is taking up the number two slot but I'm building a good team which will fight for the league title next season from the first match of the season," said Spier.

On paper, Tusker have a kinder fixture in the remaining seven matches compared to Kakamega Homeboyz.

Apart from Homeboyz, the brewers have to face FC Talanta, Nairobi City Stars, Nzoia Sugar, Mathare United, Posta Rangers and Bidco United.

For Kakamega Homeboyz, they still have to take on Gor Mahia, Tusker, AFC Leopards, KCB, Kariobangi Sharks, Wazito and FC Talanta who broke their unbeaten record back in January at Bukhungu Stadium.

Tusker Robert Matano has always avoided talking about their title chances in post match interviews, insisting they are focusing on one game at a time.

Homeboyz tactician Bernard Mwalala has also developed a trend of avoiding post match interviews whenever his team fails to win.

Last Sunday, Mwalala rushed to the team bus to avoid journalists after his team came from a goal down twice to draw 2-2 against Kenya Police.

Homeboyz captain Moses Mudavadi told Nation Sport that they are ready to cope with the pressure and do their best to clinch the team's first ever league title. He conceded that dropping points in the three consecutive draws have impacted negatively on their title charge.

"We have dropped points, the competition is getting stiffer but there are no easy games even for our opponents. It is football, we have to play and keep our determination to help secure this title. We have had three draws and have lost twice. That is a record we have to protect and it will only have value if we win this title," said Mudavadi.