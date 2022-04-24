Kakamega Homeboyz lose ground in title race

Kakamega Homeboyz Sunday dropped points once again after battling to a 2-2 draw with Kenya Police in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Kasarani Annex.

Having settled for a 1-1 draw with Sofapaka last weekend at Bukhungu Stadium, Homeboyz came into the clash against Police looking to bounce back to winning ways.

But coach Bernard Mwalala’s side twice had to rally from behind to secure a point against the law enforcers.

Earlier at the same venue, visitors Bandari bagged maximum points without breaking a sweat after Mathare United kept their word not to honour the match due to financial constraints.

A stone-throw away at the main stadium, second half substitute Deogratious Ojok scored at death to help defending champions Tusker secure a vital 2-1 win over AFC Leopards in a chaotic encounter.

At Sudi Stadium in Bungoma, hosts Nzoia Sugar rallied from behind to hold Ulinzi Stars to a 1-1 draw. Gaetan Masha and David Okoth struck for Homeboyz, while Police's goals were scored by Clinton Kinanga and Clifton Miheso.

Both Okoth and Miheso struck for their respective sides following fouls committed inside the box. Homeboyz top the standings on 55 points from 27 matches while Tusker are second with 49 points from the same number of matches.

Police are 13th on 29 points

"I cannot complain about getting a point from this match because Homeboyz is a good team and at the top of the league. What we need to do is to build on this result in the remaining matches," said Police coach Sammy "Pamzo" Omollo.

Homeboyz coach Mwalala did not show up for the post-match interview.

The clash between Tusker and Leopards ended in chaos after a section of Ingwe fans roughed up the center referee on grounds that Ojok’s winning goal for Tusker was offside.

Police came to the rescue of the match officials.

In the tough clash, Tusker took the lead on 13 minutes through Lawrence Luvanda but Nigerian import Ojo Olaniyi equalised for Ingwe six minutes from time. The loss was the first for Leopards in their last 12 matches. Ingwe's last defeat came on January 15 when Kariobangi Sharks thumped them 3-1 at the same venue. They lie 10th with 35 points.