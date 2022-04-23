Sofapaka dim City Stars as Gor bounce back

Striker Benson Omalla struck 15 minutes from time to help giants Gor Mahia beat KCB by a solitary goal in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) contest at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani on Saturday.

At Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi, Nairobi City Stars failed to leapfrog Tukser into second on the log after going down 2-0 to Sofapaka while Kariobangi Sharks edged out Posta Rangers 3-2 at MISC Kasarani Annex.

Omalla, 19, rose high to head home Philemon Otieno’s cross past Gabriel Andika at KCB’s goal, to help K’Ogalo bounce back to winning ways after losing 2-0 to defending champions Tusker last weekend.

Before the match both teams observed a minute of silence in honour of Kenya's departed third President Mwai Kibaki.

The tie was even between the two sides before K’Ogalo scored with bankers reigning supreme in ball possession but lacked the tactical prowess to crack K’Ogalo’s defence.

The win revived K’Ogalo’s faint hopes of clinching the league they lost to Tusker last season as they are on 45 points same as third-placed Nairobi City Stars with only seven matches to the end of the season.

KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno said his charges dominated the game and the late goal disorganised his charges who have now won only once in the last 10 matches. He however, claimed Gor Mahia goal was netted from an offside position.

“There was an element of offside but that is football. The results and the position we are in is not good because we are dominating games but end up losing. Now it is only about individual performance because we have done everything and we have to bounce back mentally,” said Otieno.

“Hopes of getting the title are still there but they are reducing game by game,” added Otieno.

Gor Mahia coach Andreas Spier was elated with the win and rallied his charges to continue fighting for the league title by reducing the gap between them and leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

“It was a fighting match between two teams and my defensive condition was very good today. The win is a good reaction from the team and we are happy with the three points,” said Spier.

“I urge our fans to come back now that we are one match away from the derby and we need to win our next game to build on our mentality. We are targeting second place but if we play well and the chance of winning the title comes then we shall take it,” he added.

Sofapaka defender Titus Achesa (left) vies for the ball with Nairobi City Stars defender Kevin Okumu during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on April 23, 2022. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

At Ruaraka, captain Lawrence Juma and Titus Achesa struck for Sofapaka in the second half of the clash where City Stars were reduced to 10 men on 55 minutes after veteran midfielder Anthony "Muki" Kimani was sent off following a dangerous tackle on Sunday Ikehai.

Juma scored from the spot on 48 minutes after Achesa was brought inside the box. Seven minutes later, Achesa tapped in Alex Imbusia's delivery into the box.

City Stars remain third on 45 points from 27 matches while Sofapaka who have a game in hand are 11th on 33 points.

Kakamega Homeboyz lead the log with 54 points from 26 matches. The runaway leaders face Kenya Police on Sunday in Nairobi.

At MISC Karani Annex, usual suspects Erick Mmata scored a brace while Felix Oluoch netted Sharks other goal. Michael Apudo and Kennedy Odhiambo replied for Posta.