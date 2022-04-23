Nkata to lead Muhoroni Youth in first NSL assignment

Veteran Ugandan tactician Paul Nkata will lead Muhoroni Youth in his first match when they face Kibera Black Stars away at Nairobi’s Camp Toyoyo ground as the National Super League (NSL) enters Round 21.

The former City Stars, Kakamega Homeboyz, Tusker and Gor Mahia coach was hired last week to replace Charles Odero who recently parted ways with the Nyanza based side to join APS Bomet.

In a tough encounter played on Friday in Kakamega, hosts Vihiga United squeezed a 1-0 win over visiting Fortune Sacco coached by Nichodemus Omasete.

Related Tusker eye Leopards scalp to keep title race alive Football

Fortune Sacco official Julius Kariuki has blamed the narrow loss to fatigue after his players arrived in Mumias a few hours to kick-off.

“We were tired after a 12-hour journey to Western. I also think luck was not on our side after we failed to score two clear penalties we were awarded. However, I urge our fans to turn up in big numbers on Wednesday to cheer the team when we face Kibera Black Stars at home in Kerugoya,” said Kariuki.

At Mbaraki Stadium, hosts Coastal Heroes edged Shabana 2-1 to increase the former Premier League club woes after they lost 1-2 to Mully Children’s Family (MCF) in Awendo last weekend.

Fixture

Saturday

Zoo v Mwatate United (Kericho, 3pm)

Kibera Black Stars v Muhoroni Youth (Camp Toyoyo, 3pm)

MCF v Murang’a Seal (Thika Stadium, 1pm)

Migori Youth v Gusii United (Migori Stadium, 3pm)

Sunday