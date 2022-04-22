Tusker eye Leopards scalp to keep title race alive

Champions Tusker will host AFC Leopards as Kakamega Homeboyz look to consolidate their eight-point lead when they clash with Kenya Police in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match on Sunday.

After dropping points in back-to-back 1-1 draws with Sofapaka, Homeboyz's lead at the top has reduced from 11 points to eight. This is after second-placed Tusker beat Gor Mahia 2-0 last weekend at William Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok.

Homeboyz lead the log on 54 points while Tusker have 46 points with only eight games to the end of the 2021/22 season. Nairobi City Stars and Gor Mahia follow with 45 and 42 points respectively from as many matches.

K’Ogalo will on Saturday look to revive their title chances when they clash with KCB at MISC Kasarani Annex. The bankers have had a poor run which has seen them win only once in the past nine matches.

Despite a 1-1 draw against Wazito on Easter Monday at MISC Kasarani Annex, Leopards performance has been on an upward trajectory buoyed by thousands of fans who attend their matches.

In their first match of the season in November last year, AFC Leopards, who had a youthful squad with majority of the players drawn from the youth team, stunned Tusker 1-0 at the Thika Sub County Stadium courtesy of Musa Saad's first half goal.

At the time, AFC Leopards were serving a Fifa transfer ban after failing to settle arrears owed to former players who had taken the club to the world football governing body over the dispute.

Ingwe have always exerted their dominance over the brewers and have won four out of the last five matches. The last time Tusker beat AFC Leopards was in June 2021 when they won 2-0 at Ruaraka grounds.

While Ibrahim Joshua leads Tusker goal scoring chart on eight goals, Ingwe forward John Mark Makwatta who joined the 13-time champions on loan in January, has hit form with four goals to his account in four consecutive matches.

Other players who could tilt the game in Ingwe's favour are Cliff Nyakeya, Nigerian Ojo Olaniyi and captain Eugene Mukangula. Eric Zakayo, Shaphan Oyugi, Ugandan Deogratious Ojok and Stewart Omondi have been impressive for the brewers in recent matches.

“It will be a tough game for both sides since Tusker are eyeing the league and we also want to continue our dominance over them. The spirit in training has been good, the players have confidence and the coach has rallied them to improve their game compared to what we saw in the Wazito tie. I’m optimistic we shall win,” said AFC Leopards coach Tom ‘Gaza’ Juma.

Homeboyz red hot striker David Okoth, who has 10 goals this season will also be out to improve his tally when they visit Kenya Police who have had a poor run despite signing big names in January.

A draw or a loss for Homeboyz and a win for Tusker over AFC Leopards will throw the title race wide open as Abana ba Ingoo's lead at the top will be cut to only five points.

KCB will be targeting their first win over Gor Mahia in six years. The last time the bankers beat Gor was in January 2019. In the 10 meetings between the two sides, KCB has only beaten Gor Mahia only once.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Saturday

Kariobangi Sharks v Posta Rangers (MISC Kasarani Annex )

KCB v Gor Mahia (MISC Kasarani)

Nairobi City Stars v Sofapaka (Ruaraka Grounds)

Sunday

Bidco United v Vihiga Bullets (Thika)

Kenya Police v Kakamega Homeboyz (Kasarani Annex)

Mathare United v Bandari (Ruaraka)

Nzoia Sugar v Ulinzi Stars (Sudi)

Tusker v AFC Leopards (MISC Kasarani)

Monday