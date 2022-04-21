KPL clubs want rights to run league proposed in draft laws

Football Kenya Federation Premier League Caretaker Committee on Thursday laid out proposals for the federation’s constitution to Premier League clubs that included the return of KPL Ltd to run the top flight league.

In a meeting attended by 10 clubs, Caretaker Committee chairman Aaron Ringera and the secretariat went through the proposals for the draft FKF constitution.

In the proposed constitution, the KPL will be given full mandate to run the league independently.

Representatives from top tier leagues to FKF Division Two will be included in the FKF National Executive Committee with voting rights and will be consulted during the decision making process.

FKF representatives will also be incorporated in the KPL secretariat for the purpose of coordinating and harmonising work between the two entities.

Apart from that, all the clubs will be handed exclusive broadcasting rights but in case the league has a sponsor then the company should reach an agreement with teams so that they get part of the revenue when their matches are aired.

The FKF Women Division One will be referred to as the National Women Super League according to the proposals.

Ringera said that in amending the constitution and listening to the stakeholders, their main aim was to put football back on track with well laid down procedures.

“We want a constitution which conforms to the Fifa statutes and our own laws in Kenya. We have shared the draft of the constitution and come up with a document which can be validated and passed by the General Assembly of the FKF,” said Ringera.