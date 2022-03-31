Karua wades into Fifa-FKF impasse, says suspension 'unfortunate'

NARC-Kenya leader Martha Karua has termed as "unfortunate" Fifa's move to ratify Kenya's suspension and called on stakeholders to take advantage of the sanctions to clean up what she says is the mess in the sport.

A seasoned politician who has served as Gichugu Member of Parliament and Justice Minister, Karua spoke in an exclusive interview with Nation Sport on Thursday after holding a meeting with football administrator Twaha Mbarak in Nairobi.

"It (the suspension) is the most unfortunate thing as our players are going to suffer though not fault of their own. We need to protect sports and also make sports a business and profession for our youth," Karua observed.

"It's not the first time this (suspension) is happening. It calls for a rethink of what needs to be done. We need to look at the Sports Act to see what are the basic minimums that we must require clubs and associations like Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to have good governance."

Besides Karua, FKF presidential aspirants led by Mbarak alongside ex-Kenya internationals say they will rally behind the government to settle the impasse with Fifa.

They have also asked FKF Caretaker Committee chairman Rtd Justice Aaron Ringera to kick out Titus Kasuve from his team, while accusing him of working against the interests of his employer.

"The (Sports) Cabinet Secretary (Amina Mohamed) should remove Kasuve and others working against the course of the Caretaker Committee. The Committee should also engage with stakeholders with a view to concluding the electoral process," said the aspirants, who also included Milton Nyakundi and Sammy Shollei.

Fifa on Thursday ratified Kenya's indefinite suspension during its Congress in Doha, Qatar following a similar punishment on February 24 over government interference.