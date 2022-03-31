Dark days ahead as Fifa ratifies Kenya's indefinite suspension

The world football governing body on Thursday ratified Kenya's indefinite suspension from all international football activities during the Fifa Congress in Doha, Qatar.

Other countries who were also suspended indefinitely during the 72nd Congress were Zimbabwe and Pakistan.

Fifa had on February 24 suspended Football Kenya Federation indefinitely over government interference and placed conditions for readmission.

Some 198 members voted for Kenya's suspension while only one opposed during the Congress in Qatar's capital.

Fifa had on February 24 asked the Kenyan government to repeal the decision to disband FKF and install a caretaker committee or the country will remain in the cold indefinitely.

In a letter to the disbanded federation’s secretary general Barry Otieno, Fifa asked the government to: “repeal of the Cabinet Secretary's decision of 11 November 2021 appointing the caretaker committee in lieu of the elected FKF Executive Committee.”

The world governing body had said it would only lift the suspension upon “receipt of confirmation from the FKF and its management, led by Vice-President Doris Petra and General Secretary Barry Otieno that the FKF and its premises are once more under their full and unconditional control.”

Kenya's initial suspension was announced by Fifa President Gianni Infantino during the Fifa Council Press Conference on February 24.

"Without prejudice to any investigations by national authorities or other judicial bodies, the Fifa Council also decided to suspend the Football Kenya Federation and the Zimbabwe Football Association with immediate effect due to undue interference by a third party," Infantino said.

In a rejoinder two days after the suspension, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed Fifa to allow the country to clean up the sport.

Amina said she will continue engaging Fifa with a view to finding a lasting solution.

"We will continue cleaning up, putting systems of accountability in place as well as a draft constitution that is fully aligned to the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the Fifa statutes and to good order and globally recognised values," Amina said.

Amina had on November 11 last year disbanded the Nick Mwendwa-led FKF and installed a Caretaker Committee to, among other things, run football activities in accordance with the federation's constitution.

Amina appointed Retired Justice Aaron Ringera to lead the caretaker committee, while journalist Lindah Oguttu was installed as the head of the secretariat.

Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura wrote to the Kenyan authorities twice after the disbandment of the federation, asking the government to re-instate the secretariat of the body as they continue to look for a solution.

FKF president Mwendwa was arrested on two separate occasions and charged with graft, before stepping aside. His deputy Doris Petra has since taken over.

Petra and Otieno attended the Congress virtually from Nairobi.

The ratification of the suspension now means the country will be barred from fielding any team in any competitive event outside the country. These includes the men and women's football teams and clubs.