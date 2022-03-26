Which way Kenyan football? More drama as FKF members meet

The disbanded Football Kenya Federation Premier (FKF) National Executive Committee (NEC) members on Saturday suffered a blow in their quest to regain control of football activities in the country after delegates revoked their mandate for 90 days.

In a Special General Meeting (SGM) held at Sportsview Hotel in Nairobi, 44 delegates, who included branch and club officials, unanimously agreed to the decision on grounds that NEC members are incapable of executing their mandate after Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed on November 11 hounded them out of office.

They agreed to write to embattled FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno to inform him of their decision and demand that he calls for a new election for an interim committee to act in their capacity.

Related Sofapaka threaten to boycott rescheduled Ulinzi clash Football

“It is unanimously agreed that the mandate of the NEC members is hereby revoked for 90 days. It is agreed that “Bob” (Robert Macharia, the FKF Muranga County chairman ) and I will write to Barry to call for an elective SGM in line with the FKF constitution,” announced Luthers Mokua, who was the Secretary General of the meeting.

The delegates backed their decisions with Article 24(o) and 37(k) of the FKF Constitution 2017. Article 24 (o) states that the FKF General Assembly has the authority to revoke the mandate of one or a number of members of a body of FKF.

Article 37 (k), states that "if more than 50 percent of the positions of NEC become vacant, the General Secretary shall convoke an SGM within two months in order to elect the replacements for the remaining term of mandate."

CS Amina disbanded FKF after an inspection of the federation.

She replaced it with a Caretaker Committee, which is headed by Justice (retired) Aaron Ringera. They are being assisted in running football activities in the country by a Secretariat, which was also appointed by the CS.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa has since been arrested twice and charged in court over graft. The case is still ongoing.

World football governing body, Fifa, has since suspended Kenya from all it's activities over interference by the government.

Kenya’s suspension is likely to be either ratified or lifted on March 31 during the Fifa Congress in Doha, Qatar depending on whether the conditions set by the Zurich-based body are met.

On Friday, the delegates said the meeting was properly convened since the constitution allows them to do so in case the Secretary General fails to act to on their request after 60 days.

During the meeting, the delegates abandon plans to eject the NEC members from office after they were notified of Article 41 section four of the FKF constitution which states that the person of the body in question has the right to defend themselves.