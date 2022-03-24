Sofapaka threaten to boycott rescheduled Ulinzi clash

Sofapaka have vowed not to honour their rescheduled Football Kenya federation Premier League match against Ulinzi Stars on Saturday at Kericho Green Stadium.

The match was initially scheduled for January 8 at Nakuru ASK showground but failed to take place after Sofapaka refused to take to the pitch due to the ill-equipped ambulance provided by the hosts Ulinzi Stars.

The ambulance did not have a defibrillator, a medical equipment used to resuscitate a patient with a heart problem.

However, FKF Caretaker Committee on March 16 ruled that the game be replayed and Ulinzi Stars announced that the game will be staged at Kericho Green Stadium.

"After review of the match officials' reports of the abandoned 2021/22 FKF Premier League match 137 between Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka FC which was scheduled to be played on Saturday January 8, the Leagues and Competitions has ordered a replay of the match at a date that will be communicated in due course," read a later from the Caretaker Committee copied to both clubs.

Sofapaka chairman Elly Kalekwa Monday wrote to the Caretaker Committee saying they must be reimbursed costs incurred by honouring the aborted match.

Kalekwa also requested the committee to furnish the club with minutes of the meeting whereby the decision to replay the game was reached.

"We make reference to your recent fixture via your email dated 18th March 2022 and our later dated 10th January 2022. We have seen various media reports that the dispute surrounding the above referenced and the same ordered to be replayed on Saturday 26th March as particularised in the fixture," read the letter in part.

"As a club, we are yet to receive any official communication of the said verdict from your good selves and hereby request that you urgently purpose to inform us as we intend to file an appeal against the said decision to the relevant Appeals Committee upon the receipt of the same within the timeline prescribed by Rule 10.3.4.1 of the Rules of Kenyan Football.

"Kindly also supply us with the relevant minutes of the proceedings of the Competitions Committee and/or reasons for your said decision. We are in the meantime further requesting that the said fixture be indefinitely postponed pending the outcome of our intended Appeal."

According to rules governing Kenyan football, Clause 3.3.2 states that: “A club which refuses to play or is responsible for a match not taking place or not being played in full shall forfeit the match.”

Clause 3.4.4 further stipulates: “It is the responsibility of a home team to inform the nearest public health institution of their home game for the institution to be on stand-by and, where possible, to have a medical practitioner or physiotherapist in attendance throughout a match."

And Clause 3.4.5. adds that: “Each club shall be required to provide its own medical team and the home club shall provide First Aid and emergency facilities.”

On Thursday, Ali Amour - FKF Caretaker Committee Head of Competitions Sub Committee - stood his ground saying they followed the law in reaching their decision.

“Our decision was arrived at after following the law and weighing all issues at hand. There are few defibrillators in the region and most teams even play without them because they also serve hospitals in the area. In training, they don’t use the equipment but the danger that can occur during training sessions can also happen during matches,” said Amour.

“The law will be followed strictly but our communication on the issue remains the same,” he added.

Amour further asserted that Sofapaka had not approached them over facilitation, saying they have only heard their complaints in the media.

Most FKF-PL clubs confirmed that they hire ambulances at a cost of Sh10,000-Sh15,000 but have to ensure it has a defibrillator unlike the past where teams were not keen on the vital equipment.

Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo told Nation Sport that they have lined up a series of friendlies this weekend and are not focusing on the game. The league is currently on a 10-day break and will resume on April 1.

“Our management is preparing to appeal the decision but I can confirm we are not playing this weekend because there is no change on what has been communicated by the club leadership. In fact we are planning friendly matches to work on our fitness during this break,” said Odhiambo.