Which way Amina? Kenyans wait on government after Fifa ban

CS Amina Mohamed and Angela Okutoyi

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb Amina Mohamed addresses journalists at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 03, 2022 when the CS hosted tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi in her office.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • The suspension, which was widely expected, was announced by Fifa president Gianni Infantino at a virtual press conference from Zurich
  • All eyes on Sports CS Amina after disbandment of federation in November and the anticipated Fifa suspension that has eventually come with its deep ramifications for the local game
  • Zimbabwean government insists the action it has taken against its federation will stand despite ban

Thursday's decision by Fifa to indefinitely suspend Kenya marks another chapter  in the stand-off between Fifa and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) on one side, and the government of Kenya on the other side.

