All agree that local football needs to be reorganised

Local football stakeholders, while regretting the decision by world football governing body Fifa to suspend Kenya, are seemingly in agreement over the need to streamline the management of the game in the country.

On Thursday, Fifa president Gianni Infantino announced Kenya’s indefinite suspension from international football activities, citing government interference.

Since November 11, the management of football in the country has been under Justice (retired) Aaron Ringera’s led Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Caretaker Committee. This is after Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed hounded out of office former FKF officials led by president Nick Mwendwa on corruption allegations.

While terming the decision by Fifa to suspend Kenya as “harsh”, former FKF president Sam Nyamweya said the government and the world football governing body must now agree to a normalisation committee.

“Nothing will move forward if a normalisation committee is not formed,” said Nyamweya.

Tusker’s chairman David Aduda said: “The communication from Fifa is very clear. They have opened doors for discussion and our only hope is that the situation will be resolved soon so that our football is not negatively impacted.”

FKF presidential aspirants Twaha Mbarak and journalist Milton Nyakundi said the suspension gives Kenya time to put its house in order.

“Fifa has said what they want and we as a country have to ensure that everything is okay at home before we engage them.

“We all know that our football has been taken for granted and benefited a few individuals in the past. This is something that we have to change moving forward. We have to ensure that we comply and have everything streamlined ahead of elections,” said Mbarak.

Nyakundi said: “The suspension is regrettable but it gives us the opportunity to streamline our football before requesting to be admitted back by Fifa.”

Another FKF presidential aspirant Lordvick Aduda said the government has been left with egg on its face after it failed to heed the demands by Fifa to reinstate the federation office.