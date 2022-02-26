Amina tells Fifa to allow Kenya to 'clean up' football

Amina Mohamed

Sports CS Amina Mohamed during a press conference at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Japheth Mutinda

Online Sports Editor.

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In a statement two days after Fifa President Gianni Infantino announced Kenya and Zimbabwe had been suspended indefinitely due to government interference, Amina said she will continue engaging Fifa with a view of finding a lasting solution.
  • Fifa's decision to suspend Kenya came as a result of Amina's move to disband the Nick Mwendwa-led Football Kenya Federation on November 11 last year, but the cabinet secretary has defended her actions.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed on Saturday told world football governing mbody, Fifa, to allow the country to clean up the sport.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.