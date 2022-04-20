Gor Mahia, Leopards to clash at Kisumu’s Jomo Kenyatta Stadium

Record Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions Gor Mahia have announced that they will host eternal rivals AFC Leopards in the 94th Mashemeji derby on May 8 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu.

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola told Nation Sport that K’Ogalo will host the contest at the 30,000-capacity facility that was opened last year. He urged the club faithfuls from Nairobi, Mombasa and the entire Nyanza region to turn up in large numbers for the game.

“As the club top brass we have reached a decision that we will host AFC Leopards in Kisumu at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Momboleo. The team will start camping in the region after our game against Kariobangi Sharks on May 1,” said Ochola.

Gor were banned from hosting their matches at Nyayo and Kasarani stadiums due to crowd trouble from their supporters.

“The club is currently serving a ban on hosting its matches in Nairobi and since this is the biggest game of the season, we have brought it to Kisumu where the club enjoys fanatical support so that they can also feel part of the team. We also hope to cash in on a huge turnout,” said Ochola.

With significant reduction in the number of fans turning up for their matches, Gor is expecting to reap big from gate collections by taking the game to Kisumu where AFC Leopards fans from the adjacent Western Kenya counties can also attend in their numbers.

Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium was built at a cost of Sh498 million.