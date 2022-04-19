'Historic' Kamariny Stadium pitch just a heap of soil six years later

Kamariny Stadium in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County is one of the sports facilities the government started renovating six years ago.

To date, the stadium's playing surface remains a heap of soil. Upon entering the stadium, one immediately notices that the playing surface has been overgrown by weeds.

The state of the stadium is in a sorry state, forcing many athletes, who have in the past used it for training, to travel 15km to the Tambach Teachers Training College track.

Others travel to Eldoret's Kipchoge Keino Stadium, which is under construction, or the Lorna Kiplagat Sports Academy Stadium, which is not free.

The entrance to a stalled Kamariny Stadium in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on April 18, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

But a majority of athletes from humble backgrounds and struggle to put food on the table have been forced to do their speed sessions along the roads which is a risky affair during rainy seasons due to injuries.

Elgeyo Marakwet County has produced world beaters, among them the women's world marathon record holder, Brigid Kosgei.

Others are Mary Keitany, long distance athlete Sylvia Kibet, former Berlin Marathon champion Florence Kiplagat and London Marathon champion Joyciline Jepkosgei.

Before the renovations started in 2017, the stadium had a murram surface.

During the launch, athletes were all smiles knowing that they would soon be training in a world class stadium, but it has remained a pipe dream and other a nightmare.

Located 2km from Iten town, you are welcomed with a broken gate and upon entering the facility, the pitch is full of weeds.

A view of the stalled Kamariny Stadium in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on April 18, 2022.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The stadium also is located at the hanging valley where one is able to enjoy the cool breeze in the high altitude region that has been associated with good performances.

The contractor, who had been awarded the tender to renovate the facility, excavated and leveled the field and the track, but was ordered to leave before he could start building the VIP pavilion.

The Kamariny Stadium was to be refurbished to a tune of Sh287 million in 2017 and the works included football pitch, laying of a tartan track, VIP pavilion and changing rooms.

On the eastern part of the stadium are terraces that were built by the county government before the project was taken over by the national government.

A view of the stalled Kamariny Stadium in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County on April 18, 2022. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

In September 2020, Elgeyo Marakwet County’s development coordination committee suspended the works after the Funan Contractor failed to meet the set date they had agreed on with Sports Kenya.

The contractor was then ordered to vacate the facility for failing to live up to the expectations and since then nothing has been ongoing in the site.

The then County Commissioner Dr. Omar Ahmed, who had been mandated to supervise the construction, said that the contractor couldn’t meet the set targets and had to leave.