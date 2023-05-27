Vihiga Queens lift KWPL title, Kisumu relegated

Vihiga Queens ensured their coronation day as 2022/23 Kenya Women's Premier League (KWPL) champions was perfect with a 2-1 win over rivals Gaspo Women in the last match of last season.

Vihiga had already secured the title last weekend when they beat Nakuru City Queens 2-1 at ASK Grounds in Nakuru while Gaspo Women, their closest challengers, drew 2-2 with Wadadia Women.

At the Police Sacco Stadium, Gaspo took the lead in the 20th minute through Adrian Birungi's header from a corner kick taken by midfielder Elizabeth Mutukiza.

Vihiga could have equalised in the 34th minute, but Janet Moraa Bundi's header hit the crossbar from Bertha Omitta's corner kick.

Four minutes later, Bundi equalised for Vihiga before scoring the winner on 67 minutes to secure three points for the visitors.

Gaspo goalkeeper trainer James Ombeng said the season has been very competitive.

"We slipped in the championship when we drew in two successive games. We learned from our mistakes and we are shifting our focus to next season. We will come back stronger," said Ombeng.

Vihiga Queens head coach Boniface Nyamunyamuh said that everything went as planned.

"We only came for three points and that was a job well done from the girls. Winning the league does not mean that we were perfect, we also had our ups and downs, we also learned from our mistakes," added Nyamunyamuh.

Vihiga finished at the top of the table with 55 as Gaspo followed in second place with 49 points.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa presented Vihiga with the trophy as deputy president Doris Petra presented them with a Sh1 million cheque.

At the same venue, former champions Thika Queens defeated Zetech Sparks 1-0 to end the season in style. The lone goal was scored by forward Grace Wekesa.

Kisumu All Starlets defeated Trans Nzoia Falcons 6-0 at the Moi stadium in Kisumu County.

Beth Achieng, Beverline Adika and Faith Ogeda scored a brace each for Kisumu.

The win was not enough as Kisumu were officially relegated from the league alongside Kangemi Ladies and Kayole Starlets.

In another match played at Mumboha Stadium in Vihiga County, Airin Madalina's penalty in the 54th minute was enough to save Bunyore Starlets from relegation against Nakuru City Queens.

Madalina is now the league top scorer with 18 goals , one ahead of Thika Queens's Wendy Atieno.

Relegated Kangemi Ladies failed to show up at home at Dagoretti Boys High School in Nairobi in their final match against Wadadia Women. Wadadia were awarded three points and two goals.

Results

Bunyore 1 Nakuru City Queens 0

Kisumu AllStarlets 6 Trans Nzoia Falcons 0

Thika Queens 1 Zetech Sparks 0

Wadadia Women 2 Kangemi Ladies 0 (Walkover)