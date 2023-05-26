WPL: Gaspo make U-turn, confirm date with Vihiga Queens

Gaspo Women have rescinded their decision not to honour Saturday’s Kenya Women Premier League match against leaders Vihiga Queens at Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Head of Communications Ken Okaka told Nation Sport that Gaspo will honour the fixture.

“I can confirm that Gaspo wrote an email to us saying that they will be available to play on Saturday against Vihiga Queens,” said Okaka.

Gaspo took to their social media pages on Friday to confirm that they will honour the fixture after they had on Wednesday this week declared that they will not play against Vihiga.

"After consultations, we have decided to honor the fixture against Vihiga Queens FC in the Football Kenya Federation Women Premier League match that was scheduled for Saturday, 27th May 2023."

"Apologies to all fans, supporters and stakeholders of GASPO WOMEN football CLUB for all the inconveniences caused," read the statement in part.

Vihiga lead the table with 52 points, three ahead of Gaspo who are second.

After the match, Vihiga will officially be crowned the 2022/23 champions and be awarded a trophy as well as Sh1 million in prize money.

In another match at Mumboha Grounds Luanda Vihiga county, ninth-placed Bunyore Starlets will host Nakuru City Queens who are sixth on the log.

Former champions Thika Queens will battle Zetech Sparks at Police Sacco Stadium as second-from-bottom Kangemi Ladies square it out with Wadadia Women at Dagoretti High School in Nairobi.

"It will be an early kick off match but we want to finish the season on a high note. We expect a tough match but the players are ready," said Zetech tactician Bernard Kitolo.

Elsewhere, Kisumu All Starlets FC who are below the red line will host eighth-placed Trans Nzoia Falcons at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Golden Boot race

As the league comes to an end, it will be a dramatic race for the Golden Boot.

Strikers Airin Madalina (Bunyore Starlets) and Wendy Atieno (Thika Queens) who have both scored 17 goals, will go all out for the coveted gong.

Atieno, who was nursing a nose and mouth injury that kept her out of action for two months, has dug deep to catch up with Madalina.

Atieno had collided with Zetech Sparks goalkeeper Sherly Chaviha during a league match on March 5 at Cambridge grounds in Kajiado County.

Even though Madalina leads the top scorers chart, her team is in the relegation zone.

If Bunyore fail to beat Nakuru and Kisumu defeat against Falcons, they will officially be relegated.

Third on the top scorers' chart behind Madalina and Atieno, is Zetech Sparks attacker Puren Alukwe who has scored 15 times. Last season she was the club's top scorer with 14 goals.

The last time Alukwe scored was on Thursday last week in the 3-1 win over Kisumu at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

Other Golden Boot contenders are Monicah Etot (Kisumu All Starlets) and Elizabeth Muteshi (Nakuru City Queens) who have 13 and 12 goals respectively.

Saturday fixtures

Bunyore Starlets v Nakuru City Queens FC (Mumboha Grounds, 12 noon)

Gaspo Women v Vihiga Queens FC (Police Sacco Stadium, 2 pm)

Kisumu All Starlets FC v Trans Nzoia Falcons FC (Moi Stadium, Kisumu, 12 noon)

Kangemi Ladies FC v Wadadia Women FC (Dagoretti High School, 12 noon)