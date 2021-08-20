Vihiga Queens face Ethiopia's Commercial in Champions League qualifiers

Vihiga Queens

Vihiga Queens at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru before they played Nakuru Queens in a Kenya Women Premier League match on January 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Victor Otieno  &  Lokeder Natiom

What you need to know:

  • The competition, bringing together eight women football clubs from the Cecafa region, was rescheduled for August 28 to September 9 in Nairobi. 
  • Initially, the three-time Kenya Women Premier League (KWPL) champions were pooled in Group "C" alongside Rwanda’s Scandinavian and Djibouti’s FAD Club. 

Vihiga Queens were on Friday included in Group "B" of the Cecafa zonal qualifiers for the inaugural Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) Women’s Champions League.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.