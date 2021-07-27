New date for Cecafa women's Champions League qualifiers

Vihiga Queens

Vihiga Queens at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru before they played Nakuru Queens in a Kenya Women Premier League match on January 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The qualifying tournament that will involve 11 countries had earlier been scheduled for July 17 to August 1, but was later postponed due to financial constraints
  • Before the event was postponed, former Kenya Women's Premier League champions Vihiga Queens who will be representing the country in the competition, had pitched camp for two weeks
  • Vihiga Queens head coach Alex Alumira is delighted by the return of the competition and is confident that his players will do well

The Caf women's Champions League qualifiers for the Council of East and Central Africa (Cecafa) region will run from August 7 to August 21.

