Vihiga Queens chase double as FKF Women Cup resumes

Vihiga Queens players celebrate

Vihiga Queens players celebrate with the trophy after winning the final match of Cecafa Women Club Championship/ Champions League qualifiers at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 09, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Eight teams will be taking part in the quarter-finals with Sh1 million at stake for the winners
  • On Saturday,  Mumias-based Wadadia which competes in FKF Women Premier League Zone "B" will host neighbours Kisumu Starlets at Mumias Complex Stadium
  • Last season's WPL finalists Gaspo Women host fellow Zone "A" side Kayole Starlets while Ulinzi Starlets will wrap up the weekend's quarter-final clashes against Zetech Sparks

Football Kenya Federation Women Cup returns this weekend after seven months break which was occasioned by coronavirus pandemic and congested Women Premier League fixtures.

