Vihiga eye revenge against Ethiopians in Cecafa final

CBE

CBE of Ethiopia players celebrate a goal during their Cecafa Womens Championship match against Vihiga Queens at Nyayo National Stadium on August 29,2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Vihiga Queens eased into the final after they outclassed Simba Queens of Tanzania 2-1 in the semifinal on Tuesday.
  • Meanwhile, CBE beat Uganda’s Lady Doves 5-4 in post-match penalties in the other semi after the sides had settled for a 1-1 draw after normal and extra time.
  • Lady Doves will meet Simba Queens in the third place playoffs, before the much anticipated final.

Kenya's Vihiga Queens, whose club motto is "We are Legacy makers", are confident of becoming the first club to ever qualify for the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League when they face Ethiopia's Commercial Bank in the final of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) qualifiers on Thursday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.