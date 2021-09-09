Vihiga crowned Cecafa Queens, earn Champions League slot

Vihiga Queens left it late to edge Ethiopia's Commercial Bank 2-1 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani to win the Cecafa Women Club Championships and book a slot at the inaugural Caf Women Champions League.

Youngster Jentrix Shikangwa was the hero for the home side holding her nerve to convert a penalty at the death after her first half opener had been cancelled out.

It was sweet revenge for the Kenyans who lost 4-2 to CBE in the group stage.

Vihiga Queens will now represent the region in the continental contest scheduled for Cairo, Egypt later in the year.

"Although the players seemed graceful throughout the game, this was one that weighed on them mentally but I'm glad their endurance continued to shine on.

"We knew, locking our midfield and attack power would change the game completely and I'm glad the players stuck to the strategy. Tonight we sleep like true legacy makers and start dreaming of Cairo," said Boniface Nyamunyamu, assistant coach Vihiga Queens.

Janet Bundi of Vihiga Queens (left) vies for the ball with Medina Busser of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia during the final match of Cecafa Women Club Championship/ Champions League qualifiers at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 09, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Shikangwa scored her sixth goal of the tournament in the 27th minute to hand her side the lead.

Violet Wanyonyi's long range shot was parried by the CBE custodian into the path of Shikangwa who reacted first to tap into an empty net.

Vihiga carried their lead to half-time but CBE levelled just seven minutes into the second half when Vivian Nasaka netted an own goal while attempting to defend a freekick.

Shikangwa watched in dismay as she was denied by the crossbar on two occasions.

There was room for more drama when Violet Wanyonyi was brought down in the box in the 93rd minute and Shikangwa calmly slotted home the winning goal from the spot.

Jentrix Shikangwa of Vihiga Queens (centre) is tackled by Tedesse Aymeku (left) and Tizita Mezkel of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia during the final match of Cecafa Women Club Championship/ Champions League qualifiers at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 09, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

In the third place play-off Lady Doves of Uganda edged Tanzania's Simba Queens 2-1.

Vihiga Queens were awarded $30,000 (Sh3 million) by Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura who is in the country as part of her continental tour.