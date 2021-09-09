Vihiga crowned Cecafa Queens, earn Champions League slot

Vihiga Queens players celebrate

Vihiga Queens players celebrate with the trophy after winning the final match of Cecafa Women Club Championship/ Champions League qualifiers at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 09, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Youngster Jentrix Shikangwa was the hero for the home side holding her nerve to convert a penalty at the death after her first half opener had been cancelled out
  • There was room for more drama when Violet Wanyonyi was brought down in the box in the 93rd minute and Shikangwa calmly slotted home the winning goal from the spot
  • Vihiga Queens were awarded $30,000 (Sh3 million) by Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura who is in the country as part of her continental tour

Vihiga Queens left it late to edge Ethiopia's Commercial Bank 2-1 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani to win the Cecafa Women Club Championships and book a slot at the inaugural Caf Women Champions League. 

