Upbeat Nation FC head to Bungoma for Betway Cup tie

Nation FC coach-cum-player Augustine Kuta (left) talks to his players during their final training session at St Mary’s School on May 30, 2021 ahead of their Football Kenya Federation Betway Cup match against Bungoma Superstars to be played in Bungoma on June 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  John Ashihundu

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nation FC hope to build on their 2-1 win over Vihiga Sportiff in the Round of 64 at Vihiga’s Mumboha Stadium in February.
  • Player-coach Kuta scored Nation’s winning goal after a penalty by captain Simon “Carrick” Muema had put the media side ahead.

Nation Football Club’s squad of 22 players and six officials leaves Nairobi for western Kenya Monday hoping to continue their fairytale run in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Betway Cup.

