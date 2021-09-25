Seven of the best! Uganda make light work of Rising Starlets

Uganda celebrate

Uganda players celebrate a goal during their Fifa 2022 Under-20 Women World Cup second round first leg qualifying match against Kenya at Nyayo National Stadium on September 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Uganda's Juliet Nakulenge and Sumaiya Komuntale helped themselves to braces while Margaret Kunyihira, Fauzia Najemba and Shamira Naluguya scored a goal each
  • The junior Crested Cranes stunned the hosts just two minutes into the game when Nakulenge opening the scoring with a close range effort
  • Kenya returned a much-improved side on the other end of the breather with Opisa reducing the deficit with a brilliant solo goal in the 61st minute

Kenya's Rising Starlets lost 7-2 to Uganda in the first leg of their Fifa 2022 Women's Under-20 World Cup second round qualifier at Nyayo National stadium on Saturday.

