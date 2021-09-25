Seven of the best! Uganda make light work of Rising Starlets

Kenya's Rising Starlets lost 7-2 to Uganda in the first leg of their Fifa 2022 Women's Under-20 World Cup second round qualifier at Nyayo National stadium on Saturday.

Uganda's Juliet Nakulenge and Sumaiya Komuntale helped themselves to braces while Margaret Kunyihira, Fauzia Najemba and Shamira Naluguya scored a goal each.

Shalyene Opisa scored both of Kenya's consolation goals.

"I'm glad the players stuck to the game plan of giving their all in the first half and getting as many goals as possible. However, when we go back to training, we will work on our endurance because that was our main challenge in the second half," said Ayub Khalif, Uganda's coach.

"It was definitely an interesting match to watch because of how experienced the opponents were but we now know that tightening our midfield and defence in training for the second leg will play a huge role in overturning the deficit in the next match.

"We had a lot of challenges assembling the team and starting training on time but now that we know what to expect from our opponents, we'll have just one or two days of rest and immediately get back into training. We still have a chance to redeem ourselves and we will use it wisely," said Charles Okere, Rising Starlets coach.

The junior Crested Cranes stunned the hosts just two minutes into the game when Nakulenge opening the scoring with a close range effort.

In the 17th minute, Kunyihira capitalised on a goal-mouth melee to double Uganda's lead.

Four minutes later, Najemba put the game beyond Kenya's reach with a rasping drive. And in the 25th minute, Kenya fell further behind when Uganda got a penalty after Nakulenge was fouled by Kenya's Catherine Aringo inside the box. Naluguya made no mistake from the spot as the Ugandans stamped their authority.

Kenya's first real chance fell to Fasila Adhiambo in the 27th minute but her shot was saved by Uganda's goalkeeper Daphine Nayenga.

Okere made his first change in the 29th minute introducing Lydia Akoth for Veronica Awino yet the storm never abated.

Kenya Rising Starlets coach Charles Okere gives instructions from the touchline during their Fifa 2022 Under-20 Women World Cup second round first leg qualifying match against Kenya at Nyayo National Stadium on September 25, 2021 Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Uganda continued to pile pressure on Starlets and Nakulenge completed her brace in the 39th minute after keeping her composure to beat Starlets' goalkeeper Ursula Nasimiyu in a one-on-one situation.

Komuntale gave Okere something more to ponder about in his half-time pep talk when she seamlessly skipped past Nasimiyu for Uganda's sixth on the brink of half time.

Kenya returned a much-improved side on the other end of the breather with Opisa reducing the deficit with a brilliant solo goal in the 61st minute.

She later secured her brace and the second goal for Kenya in the 79th minute with a long range drive.

There was still time for Uganda to add another and it's Komuntale who notched her second in the 88th minute.

Kenya now have the uphill task of reducing the huge deficit of five goals in the second leg set for October 8 in Kampala, Uganda.

The aggregate winner will face the winner of the second round tie between Mozambique and South Africa in the third round.