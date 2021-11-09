Uganda coach ‘Micho’ wary of Harambee Stars

Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic during a past match at the Nyayo National Stadium.


What you need to know:

  • A loss for Mali could take the fight for top spot down to the wire. Mali host Uganda at the Stade Adrar in Morocco on Sunday.
  • The West Africans have been staging their matches in Morocco due to lack of a CAF-approved stadium in their home country.
  • Group winners advance to the final qualifiers, a two-leg knock-out affair to pick Africa’s five representatives.

Uganda Cranes coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has termed the 2022 Fifa World Cup Group “E” qualifier against Kenya on Thursday as a must-win for his boys as they look to keep alive their hopes of making it to Qatar next year. 

