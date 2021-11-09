Uganda coach ‘Micho’ wary of Harambee Stars

Uganda Cranes coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has termed the 2022 Fifa World Cup Group “E” qualifier against Kenya on Thursday as a must-win for his boys as they look to keep alive their hopes of making it to Qatar next year.

The Cranes will host Harambee Stars at St Mary's Stadium in Kitende from 4pm knowing any slip up could end their chances of challenging for the sole ticket in the group to advance to the final round of qualification.

Uganda are second in the group with eight points, two less than leaders Mali who are away to Rwanda Thursday.

Kenya and Rwanda, on two points and one point respectively, are out of the reckoning for Qatar 2022.

Uganda would conceivably be the side that wants victory most, but Sredojevic is wary of Kenya, a team that has been difficult for the Cranes to crack.

“We need to take every match as it is and we are now focusing on the game against Kenya,” Micho told the Federation of Ugandan Football Association.

“They will play for pride and ready to spoil the party like they have done before against the Cranes. We are preparing ourselves in the best way possible. We only ask for support from every stakeholder,” said the Serbian coach.

Kenya will play their last group game on Sunday at Nyayo National Stadium under the two-month contracted Turkish coach Engin Firat.

Micho doesn't want a repeat of the famous 2012 clash in Kampala where Kenya, then under the tutalege of Zedekiah “Zico” Otieno held Uganda, then under Scot Bobby Williamson, to a barren draw, denying the Cranes a chance to feature in the African Cup of Nations the following year in South Africa.

Kenya will also be eyeing their first win against Uganda in 17 years. Harambee Stars’ last victory against the Ugandans was a 4-1 friendly thumping on August 18, 2004 in Kenya.

A Kenyan travelling contingent of 40 including 25 players and members of the technical bench is due to fly out of Nairobi at 8am Wednesday for Kampala.

Kenya are scheduled to hold a final training session at the match venue Wednesday evening after a pre-match conference earlier in the day.

Harambee Stars will return to the country immediately after the clash on Thursday to begin preparations for their group bye bye match on Sunday.

Amavubi Stars of Rwanda will host favourites Mali at the Nyamirambo Stadium from 7pm.

A loss for Mali could take the fight for top spot down to the wire. Mali host Uganda at the Stade Adrar in Morocco on Sunday.

The West Africans have been staging their matches in Morocco due to lack of a CAF-approved stadium in their home country.