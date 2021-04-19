Twelve European clubs announce launch of disputed Super League

Real Madrid's Brazilian midfielder Casemiro controls the ball during their Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg match against Liverpool at Anfield on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The founding clubs will receive "a one-time payment of the order of 3.5 billion euros".
  • UEFA said earlier Sunday that players from the 12 clubs faced international exile and described it as "a cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs".


Paris

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. PRIME Why young, promising players don’t thrive at Gor Mahia

  2. PRIME Ford’s big support team impressed in ‘77 Safari

  3. Elias Makori: Enschede coup by ‘Magical Kenya’ excellent way to market country

  4. Abdul Sidi: Equator Rally defies odds to preview Safari’s return to WRFC

  5. Shock as South Sudanese minister removes wife from football league match

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.