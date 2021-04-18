Greenwood bags brace as Man Utd sink Burnley

Manchester

Manchester United moved within eight points of Premier League leaders Manchester City as Mason Greenwood's double inspired a 3-1 win over Burnley on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are unlikely to catch City, but Greenwood's late winner puts a little pressure on their bitter rivals with six games left.

Greenwood had opened the scoring early in the second half at Old Trafford before James Tarkowski equalised moments later.

Greenwood's second made him the joint-top scoring teenager in Premier League history for United, level with Wayne Rooney on 15 goals.

Edinson Cavani grabbed the third goal in stoppage-time as second placed United won six consecutive Premier League games for the first time since January 2019.

"Fantastic for Mason, two very good goals coming in off the left," Solskjaer said. "He's maturing all the time. It's lovely to see."

Although they have probably left it too late to overhaul City, United are on course for a second place finish and could still win the first silverware of Solskjaer's reign.

They face Roma in the Europa League semi-finals after easing past Granada in the quarter-final second leg on Thursday.

"We've always said this year has to be progress and improvement. We've already got as many points as last season. That's progress," Solskjaer said.

"We want to finish with a trophy in the Europa League. We've got loads to focus on."

Amid talk of United being one of six Premier League teams who have agreed to join a proposed European Super League that would replace the Premier League, Solskjaer's team looked far from elite in a scrappy first half.

They were fortunate not to fall behind in the opening minute when Chris Wood's header was disallowed for offside after keeper Dean Henderson failed to reach Matt Lowton's cross.

Greenwood opened the scoring in the 48th minute with a clinical close-range finish after Bruno Fernandes cleverly dummied Marcus Rashford's pass.

The England forward's fourth goal in his last six appearances was cancelled out 114 seconds later.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski out-muscled Harry Maguire as he climbed high to head Ashley Westwood's corner past Henderson from six yards.