Greenwood bags brace as Man Utd sink Burnley

Manchester United's Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during their English Premier League match against Burnley at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 18, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Gareth Copley | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Burnley defender James Tarkowski out-muscled Harry Maguire as he climbed high to head Ashley Westwood's corner past Henderson from six yards.
  • Greenwood restored United's lead in the 84th minute when his shot deflected in off Jack Cork before Cavani slotted home from Donny van de Beek's pass in the final moments.

Manchester

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Twelve European clubs announce launch of disputed Super League

  2. European Super League: Who's saying what

  3. Moses Ojuang: Spare athletes the suffering

  4. Joseph Mboya: Fans not opposed to sale of Gor to a strategic investor

  5. John Ashihundu: It’s sad to see players suffer in retirement 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.