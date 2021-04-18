Uefa to ban clubs that take part in European Super League

Chelsea's Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech (right) celebrates with Chelsea's English defender Ben Chilwell after scoring their second goal during the English FA Cup quarter final match against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in London on March 21, 2021. - Chelsea won the game 2-0. 

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • European football's governing body said it had learned that some English, Spanish and Italian clubs might announce a breakaway competition.
  • "The clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams," UEFA said in a statement.

Paris

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.