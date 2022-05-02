Tusker move to within touching distance of Homeboyz

The race for Football Kenya Federation Premier League title now remains wide open after leaders Kakamega Homeboyz dropped points over the weekend, allowing champions Tusker to cut their lead to only four points with six matches to go.

Homeboyz conceded a late goal at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega to draw 1-1 with relegation candidates Wazito on Sunday.

Tusker, who are now in pole position to defend their title, avenged their 2-1 first leg loss to newbies FC Talanta, by beating them 1-0 at Ruaraka Grounds on Saturday.

Coach Bernard Mwalala's charges lead the league log on 56 points from 28 matches while the brewers under Robert Matano are second on 52 points.

Dropping points in back-to-back matches against Sofapaka, Kenya Police and now Wazito has cost Homeboyz a 12-point lead.

With Tusker having a kinder fixture on paper, Homeboyz face a tall order to bag the title despite leading the standings for the better part of the season.

Tusker host Homeboyz this weekend at Ruaraka Grounds in a potential title decider.

If the brewers win, Homeboyz lead would have been cut to just a point but if Abana ba Ingoo beat Tusker, they will open a seven point gap at the top which could again revive their title chances. A draw will maintain status quo.

After hosting Homeboyz, Tusker will face Nairobi City Stars, Nzoia Sugar, Mathare United, Bidco United and Posta Rangers in their remaining five matches.

Homeboyz on the other hand have KCB, Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, FC Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks to contend with.

Tusker's squad looks accomplished in all departments with the players they acquired in August last year finally gelling and combining well on the pitch, something which has contributed to their good run.

Homeboyz have good attackers and a compact midfield but their main undoing in recent matches has been their backline.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards bounced back with a convincing 2-1 win over KCB, a week before the 13-time champions take on their arch rivals Gor Mahia at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu this Sunday.

Ahead of the Mashemeji Derby, Gor Mahia who have already given up on the league title and are fourth on 46 points played out to a barren draw against Kariobangi Sharks at Thika Sub County Stadium on Sunday.

Another morale booster for AFC Leopards ahead of the derby is that their fans are back to the stadium in their numbers while K'Ogalo faithful who are frustrated with the team's performance this season, have decided to stay away.

Ingwe are 10th on the log with 38 points but Belgian coach Patrick Aussems is keen on a top-five finish and a league title next season.

For KCB, this is a season to forget having won only once in the past 15 matches and are already out of the title race despite fiercely challenging Tusker to glory last season.

"It is a bad season but we just have to fight in the remaining matches to finish in a respectable position. As a coach I have done enough and it is the players who should be doing the job on the pitch," said KCB coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno.

Having issued a second walkover this weekend, former champions Mathare United who are at the bottom of the table could automatically be relegated from the top-flight league if they fail to honour their match against Sofapaka.

The Slum Boys have a paltry 11 points and even if they honour their remaining matches, their fate seems to be already sealed.