Tusker prodigy makes Harambee Stars squad for Egypt, Togo qualifiers

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob "Ghost" Mulee has named a squad of local based players for the upcoming 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Togo and Egypt next month.

Tusker youngster Henry Meja has been included in the squad following his impressive performances in the BetKing Premier League where he has scored five goals for the league leaders.

Kariobangi Sharks has the highest representation with six players led by leading scorer Erick Kapaito. Others are goalkeeper Brian Bwire, defenders Samuel Olwande, Daniel Sakari and Bonface Onyango as well as winger James Mazembe.

KCB has also contributed six players with defender Nahashon Alembi the notable inclusion from the bankers who are second in the league.

Gor Mahia skipper Kenneth Muguna and KCB midfield maestro Michael Mutinda have been rewarded for their impressive start to the season.

In-form AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia has also been called up for the two qualifiers where Kenya will host Egypt on March 22 in Nairobi before travelling to Lome to face Togo on March 30.

The team kicks off training on Monday, in Nairobi.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Joseph Okoth (KCB), Peter Odhiambo (Wazito)

Defenders

Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Michael Kibwage (KCB), Daniel Sakari, Samuel Olwande, Bonface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino, Baraka Badi, Nahashon Alembi (KCB)

Midfielders

Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna, John Macharia (Gor Mahia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Michael Mutinda, Reagan Otieno (KCB), Kevin Kimani, Musa Masika (Wazito), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards

Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Henry Meja (Tusker), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia)