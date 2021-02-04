Nation FC face trip to Vihiga in Betway Cup

Nation FC will face Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Division Two side Vihiga Sportiff in this season's 2021 Betway Cup round of 64 scheduled for February 13 and 14.

In the draw held Thursday in Nairobi, holders Bandari will square it out with National Super League side Muranga Seal, while record league champions Gor Mahia will meet FKF Division One side Congo Boys.

AFC Leopards have been drawn against Taita Taveta All Stars.

In last year's competition, which ended at Round of 16 level due to the coronavirus pandemic, Nation FC failed to progress to the round of 32 after falling 3-1 to Jericho Revelation at Camp Toyoyo Grounds in Nairobi.

Nation FC coach John Ashihundu said their target this year is to perform better than last year. “Because we have been together as a team for the last three years and all our top players are still there, we expect to perform better. We have also met the grassroots teams before, so we are equal to the task,” said Ashihundu.

In her address, FKF Vice president Doris Petra said it's exciting to have the competition back after the disruption caused by Covid-19. She urged the gaming company to extend their support to the recently launched FKF Women’s Cup.

“It is exciting to see the resumption of this competition today. We appreciate Betway for sticking with us. It is exciting to see clubs from grassroots getting involved and giving senior clubs a run for their money.

"I call upon everyone to be good mentors for the youth playing football and to Betway, I would like to encourage you to expand the gesture to the women’s cup,” said Petra.

Betway PR and Media Executive Carren Jerenga said: “It has been a tough year for sports in Kenya because of the pandemic and so we are very happy as Betway to have the competition back. We are excited to see what this New Year will offer. As a brand we are committed to promoting sports in Kenya.”

The competition will come to an end on July 31, and unlike previous editions, this year’s competition will see a draw held after every round.

Apart from qualifying for the Caf Confederations Cup, the winner of the competition will also receive Sh2 million cash prize.