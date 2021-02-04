Western Stima strike late to deny Mathare at Kasarani

Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani has brought a lot of pleasant memories for Mathare United but this occasion wasn't to be.

Salim Ali, head coach of Mathare United, has enjoyed such moments. Firstly, in 1998 as a player when the club won the Moi Golden Cup and secondly in 2008 when the Slum Boys bagged their only Kenyan Premier League title.

This performance was nowhere near what the dream teams of 1998 and 2008 had produced enroute winning silverware and the late equaliser by Junior Mukisa summed it up.

Mathare United's Tyson Otieno (centre) is tackled by Western Stima's Patrick Otieno (right) during their Football Kenya Federation Premier league match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 4, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Daniel Otieno scored what looked like the winner for Mathare with only four minutes left but Western Stima, who had the better chances in the match, fought to the last whistle and at least got a point they truly deserved from this fixture.

"We have lost two points by conceding in the last minute of the game from a set piece, which is unacceptable because it is an area we have been working on. They scored when the fourth official had indicated that the time was over.

"But the most worrying is that our defender (Norman Ogola) was being pushed in the box but a senior referee (Davies Omweno) can't see that," lamented Ali post-match.

There was no urgency, tempo was unusually low and as a result the hosts' chances were few. In fact, the visiting Western Stima had the better chances only that they left their shooting boots in Kisumu.

Both sides came into this match desperately in need of three points to snap their winless streaks, and it was Stima who had the first real chance.

Baron Oketch, a constant threat to Mathare United all afternoon, made light work of Martin Ongori on the left but Laban Otieno's first touch was heavy allowing Job Ochieng to gather cleanly.

Tyson Otieno replied for Mathare United on the other end, slaloming past three red shirts before Kelvin Obwanda matched his brilliantly taken shot with a superb save.

Mathare survive

Then Stima almost went ahead, a deserved goal for their brief period of dominance just after the half hour. The industrious Clinton Bulimo scurried down the right on the overlap, left his marker Norman Ogolla lying on the verdant green turf and went for power at the near post.

Job Ochieng parried, Oketch then bundled the rebound onto the bar from close range before Lennox Ogutu headed clear.

Oketch was at fault for spurning another glorious chance after being put clean through by Rodgers Ouma but he took too long to shoot and David Ochieng made a timely sliding tackle to ensure Mathare went for the breather level.

David Ochieng picked an injury from that tackle and was replaced by Martin Werunga at the restart. Ali also introduced Klinsman Omulanga for Dani Lual but the tale of the first half persisted.

Mathare bossed possession but Stima had the chances. Baron Oketch broke free on the right, set up Ouma who delayed his shot opting to set up Ibrahim Ochieng whose effort was blocked by Ongori.

The hosts survived another scare when Kennedy Otieno's close range header came off the bar.

Ali then sent Khalid Jumaan into the fray in the latter stages in pursuit of maximum points and the latest substitute played a role in their only goal.

A short corner between Khalid and Tyson Otieno saw the former pick out an unmarked Daniel Otieno whose glancing header arrowed into the bottom corner with Obwanda well beaten.

But Stima defiantly stuck their heads out. Kennedy Otieno forced Job Ochieng to a finger-tip save deep in stoppage time and the resultant corner kick bore the equaliser.

Mukisa, unmarked at the back post, planted a solid header past Job Ochieng following a sweet delivery from Mbaruku Mohammed's corner.

A deserved point for coach Abdallah Juma on his touchline bow and perhaps a foundation to lift them from 16th place where they lie with a paltry six points from 10 matches.

"I am very happy with the draw because I have only been with the team for two days. We have been working on our defence and I am happy the players played as per instruction. The results motivates us as we prepare to visit Ulinzi in our next match," said Juma.

Western Stima coach Abdallah Juma (right) looks on during their Football Kenya Federation Premier league match against Mathare United at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 4, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

Ali and his charges will draw hope from their three games in hand but their tally of five points means they remain 17th, three above bottom-placed Zoo.

"The backlog of matches is affecting the team but something to be proud about is that of the seven matches that we have played, it is only two that we have failed to score," assessed Ali who has only picked one win at home against Zoo.