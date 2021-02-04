Posta Rangers sack Sammy Omollo, hire ex-Harambee Stars coach

Posta Rangers on Thursday sacked head coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo and replaced him with former Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi.

The Kenya Under-20 national team coach has been out of club football since quitting Mathare United over four years ago for the national team job. He had a brief stint at Wazito, where he served as the club's technical director with Fred Ambani as head coach.

This comes a day after Posta lost 1-0 to newcomers Bidco United in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, which left the club in 13th place with just one win in 11 outings this season.

Posta Rangers chairman John Tonui told Nation Sport the club had parted ways with Omollo and his entire backroom staff on mutual consent.

“We gave them a performance contract and targets to meet but they have not achieved that. To that effect, we have already informed them of our decision which was based on analysis of their performance in the last eleven matches,” said Tonui.

He added that Okumbi will be given a free hand to pick his technical bench and sign new during the ongoing transfer window.

“We expect him to identify players in the current squad who he will work with and strengthen other departments by signing new players. Posta has been doing badly and it is our expectation that there will be turn around in the results from our next match,” added the chairman.

Poor form

Contacted, Okumbi acknowledged that he had been appointed to the position.

“You can be given a job but you only count it when all the due process is complete. Talks are still ongoing on the terms of employment and once complete, I will inform you,” said Okumbi.

Omollo took over the coaching role at the club in August 2019 from John Kamau and penned a two-year contract. He was returning to the club after being fired a year earlier.

Posta Rangers have registered seven draws, one win and three losses in the league this term with their only victory coming against league returnees Vihiga United on January 3.