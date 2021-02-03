Bidco fry Posta for second win of the season

Striker Erick Gichumu's18th minute strike was enough to earn newbies Bidco United a 1-0 victory against Posta Rangers on Wednesday in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Gichimu scored through a powerful close range shot just at the edge of the box to bag maximum points for Bidco and hand them their second win in their maiden season in the top tier league.

The result saw Bidco end their four-match winless streak having tasted defeats against KCB, Wazito and Kakamega Homeboyz, as well as a scoreless draw against Ulinzi Stars. Bidco won their first match in the league by a solitary goal against Vihiga United on January 3.

The win saw Bidco climb to position 11 on 11 points, while Posta Rangers are 13th on 10 points, with both teams having played 10 matches.

Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia praised his charges for the hard fought win against a determined Rangers side, saying he intends to build on it to get positive results in the coming league games.

"We can build on the win and continue moving far away from the red zone in the league. The majority of the players are those who earned us promotion and are still acclimatising to the top league. Our undoing has been scoring and we are working to get three or four strikers in this transfer window to reinforce our attack," said Akhulia.

"We have to do more if we are to stay in the league next season because only two wins are not enough yet," he added.

Posta Rangers assistant coach Pascal Ochieng' bemoaned their wasted chances in the game, revealing that they are also in the market for a striker.

"We have created a lot of chances but our strikers didn't convert them. This has been the situation in every game and we have to deal with it by releasing those who don't perform," said the former Kenyan international defender.

Posta were the first to threaten 10 minutes after the game began when Raphael Asudi picked out Dennis Oalo from the left flank, but the former Gor Mahia man saw his shot deflected by Bidco's Francis Oduor for a corner.

Bidco answered almost immediately when the evergreen Stephen Waruru latched on a loose ball at Posta defence, but shot wide with goalkeeper Bryne Omondi already wrongly positioned.

The goal came in 18th minute when Gichimu dispossessed Cavine Odongo outside the box and released a powerful shot which went in the left corner of the net.

Nelson Chieta had a glorious chance to add the second for Bidco 10 minutes to the breather, but his long range shot was parried away by Omondi and cleared by Elvis Osok.

Akhulia withdrew Waruru for Stephen Obukui 10 minutes after the restart to reinforce the team's attack. The striker blew away a good chance barely two minutes on the pitch when he headed inches wide from the post after dangerous corner kick by Chieta.

Fifteen minutes from time, Oalo dribbled past Posta defenders on the right and picked out Elijah Mwanzia, who unleashed a powerful shot, but Omar did well to punch it out for a corner which didn't yield an equaliser.

Ten minutes to the end of the game, Rangers pitched tent in Bidco's half, but Bidco's custodian Omar Adisa made numerous saves to defend their lead.