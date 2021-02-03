Why Ulinzi Stars are moving to new a 'home' ground

Ulinzi Stars have shifted their Football Kenya Federation Premier League home matches from their traditional Afraha Stadium in Nakuru to Kericho Green Stadium.

Kericho Green Stadium is the home ground of Zoo FC and they will now share the facility with the soldiers. Afraha Stadium is set to undergo renovations for the next 60 weeks.

Ulinzi Stars' first match at the Green Stadium is on Monday, February 8 against Western Stima at 3pm.

The Benjamin Nyangweso coached side made their "final salute" at the historic Afraha Stadium in style when they gunned down Mathare United 2-1 in a thrilling farewell match played on empty stadium owing to Covid-19 protocols on January 27.

"We shall surely miss Afraha Stadium our home ground, but this will not deter us from soldiering on to win the Premier League title this year," said a top club official.

Club chairman Erick Oloo could not be reached for comment as his telephone went unanswered.

According to the Nakuru County Chief Officer in charge of Lands, Housing and Physical Planning Judyleah Waihenya, the contractor is supposed to commence work within two weeks.

The 60-year-old Afraha Stadium is set to undergo massive refurbishment to upgrade it into international standards in three phases.

The first phase is estimated to cost Sh650 million and will see the stadium have a sitting capacity of 20,000 people.

"The project has now been handed over to the contractor and he should mobilise his resources and commence work within two weeks," said Waihenya, during the brief handing over ceremony.

County executive in charge of Land, Housing and Physical Planning, Joseph Kiuna, said the elevation of Afraha Stadium to a multi-purpose facility will give the county a new facelift that will raise it to international standards.

"The upgrade of Afraha could not have come at a better time when Nakuru town's preparations to attain city status are gathering momentum," said Kiuna.

The executive urged the contractor to move with speed and ensure the project is completed within the timelines as agreed in the contract details.

"Substandard work and shortcuts will not be tolerated," warned Kiuna.

Interestingly, the project is kicking off at a time when the county has no substantive Sports, Youth and Gender executive after Governor Lee Kinyanjui fired the executive member in charge of the docket Halima Gababa in 2018 over what he termed as underperformance.

