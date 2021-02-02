Bidco United look to end rot against Posta

After a run of four matches without a win, Bidco United coach Anthony Akhulia is confident of collecting maximum points when they host Posta Rangers in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League on Wednesday at Utalii grounds.

This mid-week fixture kicks off at 3pm with Rangers also aiming for a good result after a scoreless draw against Ulinzi Stars on January 23 and 2-1 loss to AFC Leopards last weekend. Newbies Bidco's last win in the league was away against returnees Vihiga United on January 3 at Mumias Complex stadium.

Posta Rangers are 12th on the log with 10 points, two more than Bidco. who are ranked 15th after 10 rounds of matches.

"We are coming out of two consecutive loses and the best result we can get is a win. My players are improving in every game in the league and I'm confident we shall perform well against Posta Rangers to improve our position in the table," Akhulia told Nation Sport.

Bidco lost their last match 2-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium on January 26.

His opposite number, Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo has however bemoaned lack of goals from his strikers, which has seen the team record eight draws this season.

The coach has been playing Ezekiel Okare and former Gor Mahia forward Dennis Oalo upfront, but the former is yet to score this season, while the latter has only two goals to his account.

"I'm shopping for a striker this transfer window because lack of goals has been our main undoing in every game. We have been creating chances, but not scoring goals since Okare and Oalo are yet to hit form like last season," said the former Kenyan international.

"The two have to work hard whenever they are handed a starting role. Against Bidco, we have to put up a spirited fight and utilise our chances. They are not an easy team even if this is their first season in the top flight league," added Omollo.

In another league match scheduled for Thursday, 2008 champions, Mathare United will lock horns with Western Stima at Moi International Sport Centre, Kasarani.

Western Stima are embroiled in a match-fixing scandal, which has seen the team part ways with coach Paul Ogai and assistant Duncan Omondi, with veteran Juma Abdallah put in-charge.

Stima chairman Laban Jobita has also revealed that he will fire all the 28 players and recruit 23 new players after investigations implicated almost the entire playing unit.

Jobita has so far withdrawn the case and the Ugandan national at the centre of the scandal was released by police on Monday.

This will be the first match for veteran tactician Juma Abdallah, who led the team on his first training session on Tuesday.

The power men recorded identical 3-1 losses against Gor Mahia and KCB in their last two matches. They won 2-0 against AFC Leopards on December 18 and are 16th on the log with five points from nine matches.

Mathare United, who are 17th on four points after six rounds of matches, will also be looking to get back to wining ways after identical 2-1 losses to Ulinzi Stars on January 22 and 11 time champions Tusker last weekend.

FIXTURES

Wednesday

Bidco v Posta Rangers (Utalii grounds, 3pm)

Thursday

Mathare United v Western Stima (Kasarani, 3pm)

