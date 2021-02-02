WPL takes a break as teams honour FKF Cup matches

The 2020/21 Kenya Women Premier League took break after five rounds of matches to allow teams time to honour matches in the first edition of Football Kenya Federation Women's Cup.

The tournament kicked off with 32 teams playing in the round of 32 stage. Teams from both the top league and the second-tier Division One women's League are competing in the tournament, which now enters the round of 16.

According to Football Kenya Federation Deputy Competitions Officer Doreen Nabwire, the tournament is aimed at giving talented players in different levels of women's football a chance to showcase their talent.

"This is very exciting for us because it is a step in the right direction towards growing women's football in Kenya. We know our girls have the talent and we know that international clubs have their eyes on them, so why not give them a chance to shine regardless of whether or not they are in the main league," she said.

Nabwire added that the competition will be used to gauge the potential of the local teams, with an eye on East Africa Club Championships.

"We are holding talks with Uganda, Ethiopia and Rwanda to get the region's club championship rolling as soon as 2022. We want to give exposure to our talented players and to also help them gain from their trade.

"Prize money for teams competing in women's tournaments has always been a problem, and that is one of our key agenda items this year. We want to introduce a reward scheme for the players, especially those in the local leagues at the end of every season," she said.

In the first round of FKF Women's Cup, record league champions Vihiga Queens outclassed Division One team Royal Starlets 3-0 at Birunda grounds in Kitale to qualify for round of 16 matches, which start on February 26.

"It was a tough and very physical match because most of our opponents lacked match fitness and seemed to have been playing their first competitive game on Sunday, so they didn't understand some of the basic rules," Vihiga Queens coach Alex Alumirah said yesterday.