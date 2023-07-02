Tusker hope to rise again after falling flat

In the past two seasons, Tusker FC have dominated local football, winning two consecutive Football Kenya Federation Premier League titles.

In the just-concluded 2022/2023 season, the 13-time Kenyan champions were chasing the league title and domestic cup titles, but the two eluded them on the final day.

For the first time in many years, Tusker will miss out on Caf assignment.

Tusker lost this season’s league title to Gor Mahia by a point a week ago after garnering 69 points as K’0galo won their record-extending 20th league title on 70 points.

The brewers lost to Kakamega Homeboyz 1-0 in the final of the MozzartBet Cup on Saturday at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

Tusker FC’s chairman, Charles Gacheru, has conceded that they are disappointed by missing out on at least one trophy this season and congratulated Kakamega Homeboyz and Gor Mahia on winning their trophies.

The football administrator says his team is planning for the new season as they look to come back stronger.

“We congratulate Gor and Homeboyz for fighting hard to win the league and MozzartBet Cup respectively. If you look at the league for the past 10 years, it’s Gor and Tusker who have been winning. Kakamega Homeboyz did well to make history this season. I hope they do well in Caf competitions,” Gacheru told Nation Sport.

“We are disappointed after missing out on the two trophies but that is football. We only have ourselves to blame for missing the league title because Homeboyz and AFC Leopards opened the door for us by beating Gor Mahia, but we failed to utilise the chance,” he added.