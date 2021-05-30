Tusker down Vihiga to go back on top

Tusker FC players celebrate a goal during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Vihiga United at Mumias Sports Complex on May 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Tusker FC
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ochieng' then controlled the ball with his left foot in the midfield to release a long range shot which went into the net with Mustapha off his line, to put the game beyond the reach of the league returnees.
  • Tusker dictated the proceedings and Eugene Asike's header almost made it four in the 63rd minute, but his effort hit the wood work and went out for a goal kick.

Eleven-time champions Tusker on Sunday returned to the summit of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after a 3-0 win over relegation threatened Vihiga United at Mumias Complex in Kakamega.

