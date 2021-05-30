Autopsy to be done on body of ex-Harambee Stars defender

Sofapaka defender Zablon Amanaka (behind) challenges Ulinzi Stars striker Evans Amuoka

Sofapaka defender Zablon Amanaka (behind) challenges Ulinzi Stars striker Evans Amuoka during their Kenyan Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium in this undated file photo. Amanaka was found dead on May 28, 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

  • Amanaka, 45, was found dead at his Maji Mazuri house in Nairobi's Kasarani estate on Friday by his younger brother James Baraza
  • Speaking to Nation Sport, Baraza said they got concerned when Amanaka could not be reached on phone for three days, prompting him to visit his house, where he found him dead
  • During his heydays, Amanaka turned out for 11-time champions Tusker (formerly Kenya Breweries) and Kenya Pipeline

A post-mortem examination will be conducted Sunday afternoon, to establish the cause of death of former Harambee Stars defender Zablon Davies Amanaka. 

