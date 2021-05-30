Bidco United stun AFC Leopards at Ruaraka

Bidco United players celebrate their goal against AFC Leopards during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on May 30,2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Thirteen-time champions AFC Leopards on Sunday squandered the chance to storm the summit of the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier (FKF-PL) after falling 3-1 to newcomers Bidco United at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

