Tusker book Ulinzi in Mozzart Bet Cup semis

Tusker's dream of a double this season remains alive after they defeated KCB 2-0 on Saturday in the Mozzart Bet Cup quarter-final match at Police Sacco Stadium in South C, Nairobi.

In another match at the same venue, Ulinzi Stars beat Sofapaka 5-4 in post-match penalties to make it to the semi-finals. The two teams had played out to a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Tusker will now face Ulinzi Stars in the semi-finals slated for next month.

The winner of the competition will represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup next season. The winner will also bag a Sh2 million prize, while the runners up will get Sh1 million. The team, which finishes third and fourth will bag Sh750,000 and Sh500,000 respectively.

AFC Leopards face Bandari while Kakamega Homeboyz and Kariobangi Sharks clash in another quarter-final double header to played at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Sunday.

Tusker and KCB duel was decided in the second half courtesy of goals from David Odoyo and Ugandan forward Deogratious Ojok in the 67th and 83rd minutes.

Former KCB midfielder Mike Oduor played Odoyo clean through on goal and the midfielder made no mistake to put Tusker ahead.

Oduor, who was named the man-of-the-match, then combined well in midfield with Humphrey Mieno who released a low cross inside the box which Ojok converted to double the brewers' lead.

The win means Tusker are now chasing a double as they are also in the race for the league title with Gor Mahia.

Only two points separate Gor and Tusker at the top of FKF-PL as K'Ogalo have garnered 59 points while brewers have 57 points.

"The way we have played today shows that every player has his role in the team. I'm happy for Odoyo because he is improving with every game and got a goal for us today. Now we focus on the upcoming matches and I believe we shall fight to win both the league and cup," said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

It was the second time the brewers were beating KCB after narrowly edging them out by a solitary goal at Ruaraka Grounds one week ago.

In the second quarter-final, Ulinzi midfielder Boniface Muchiri curled in brilliant freekick in the 37th minute to put his side ahead.

However, Jacob Adispanom replied for ‘Batoto ba Mungu’ in the 42nd minute from a rebound.

With no winner in the regulation time, the game headed straight to penalties.

Hillary Simiyu, Bernard Ongoma, Boniface Muchiri, Enos Ochieng, Omar Mbogi all converted for Ulinzi.

Simon Munala, Levin Ochieng', Jacob Adis, Roy Okal scored for Sofapaka while Stephen Okola's came off the upright.

Ulinzi Stars coach Bernard Mwalala conceded that they survived in the game and said his focus is now on preparing well for the semis against Tusker.

"My players were calm in slotting the penalties but facing Tusker is still an uphill task and we have to prepare well. My goalkeeper Stephen Ochieng did well to keep us in the game. Slyvainne Ricks who came in for the penalties is also a good goalkeeper and almost saved the third penalty," said Mwalala.

Saturday results

Tusker 2 KCB 0

Ulinzi Stars 0 (5) Sofapaka 0 (4)

Sunday fixtures

Kakamega Homeboyz v Kariobangi Sharks (MISC, Kasarani, 1pm),