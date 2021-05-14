Tuchel eyes first Chelsea trophy, Leicester chase FA Cup history

Chelsea's German head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during their English Premier League match against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on May 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Catherine Ivill | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tuchel has enjoyed a superb run since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard in January.
  • The German has led Chelsea to the FA Cup and Champions League finals, while taking them back into the Premier League's top four.

London

