Tuchel ready for 'big fight' as Chelsea suffer top four blow

Chelsea's German head coach Thomas Tuchel reacts during their English Premier League match against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge in London on May 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Catherine Ivill | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tuchel's side missed a chance to climb above Leicester into third place as Emile Smith Rowe bagged the first half winner at Stamford Bridge.
  • Smith Rowe punished a wayward back-pass from Jorginho to leave Tuchel anticipating a tense finish in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.
  • Fourth placed Chelsea are six points ahead of fifth placed West Ham, who have a game in hand, and seven in front of sixth placed Liverpool, who have two games in hand.

London, United Kingdom

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.