Smith Rowe punishes Jorginho blunder as Arsenal rock Chelsea

Arsenal's English midfielder Emile Smith Rowe celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's opening goal during their English Premier League Match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on May 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Shaun Botterill | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Midfielder Jorginho was guilty of a woefully misplaced back-pass that ended with Gunners youngster Smith Rowe slotting home early in the first half at Stamford Bridge.
  • Thomas Tuchel's home side were bereft of quality in the final third as they succumbed to only a third defeat in their 26 matches in all competitions.
  • Keeping one eye on the FA Cup final, Tuchel made seven changes from the side that won at Manchester City on Saturday.

London, United Kingdom

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. CS Amina releases protocols to guide resumption of sports

  2. Inter star Lukaku fined for birthday celebrations in hotel

  3. UK govt gives Premier League green light to roll over TV deal

  4. Malkia Strikers start Olympics training camp in Mombasa

  5. Uefa moves Champions League final from Istanbul

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.