Arteta calls for unity at wounded Arsenal

Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta barks instructions to his players on the touchline during their English Premier League match against Fulham at the Emirates Stadium in London on April 18, 2021.

Photo credit: Facundo Arrizabalaga | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Gunners, languishing in ninth place in the table, look set to miss out on European competition for the first time in 25 years
  • Arteta, whose side travel to in-form Chelsea on Wednesday, was asked at his pre-match press conference whether he was upset by criticism from former players after last week's Europa League semi-final exit
  • Supporters have mounted protests against US owner Stan Kroenke, angry over the club's involvement in the doomed breakaway European Super League and the team's poor results

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.