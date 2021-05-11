Fulham relegated from Premier League

Fulham manager Scott Parker reacts against Burnley

Fulham manager Scott Parker reacts during their English Premier League match againt Burnley at Craven Cottage in London on May 10, 2021.

Photo credit: John Walton | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • London club Fulham will now join already-demoted West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United in the second-tier Championship next season
  • Fulham's defeat also meant all three relegation places were decided with at least three games to go, ensuring there would be no last-day drama in the battle to beat the drop
  • Fulham's luck ran out at the other end of the pitch in the 70th minute when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa's shot beat Burnley keeper Nick Pope only to bounce clear off the underside of the bar

London

