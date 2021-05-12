Uefa now opens disciplinary probe into Super League clubs

In this handout photograph released by Uefa, Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin addresses media representatives during a press conference following the Uefa Executive Committee meeting in Montreux on April 19, 2021. Plans for a breakaway Super League announced by twelve of European football's most powerful clubs plunged European football into an unprecedented crisis, with threats of legal action and possible bans for players, as Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin called it a "spit in the face" for supporters.


Photo credit: Richard Juilliart | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Nine of the original 12 clubs have now dropped out.
  • Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan were on Friday given a financial penalty by Uefa for their involvement.

Lausanne, Switzerland

