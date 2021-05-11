Troubled Juventus face Pirlo, Ronaldo headache

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after opening the scoring during their Italian Serie A match against Napoli on April 7, 2021 at the Juventus stadium in Turin.

Photo credit: Marco Bertorello | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • European Super League, Andrea Agnelli, Juventus, Andrea Pirlo, Massimiliano Allegri, Cristiano Ronaldo, Champions League
  • Juventus were knocked out of Italy's top four last weekend following a 3-0 home defeat by AC Milan, leaving coach Andrea Pirlo's position increasingly under threat entering the final three games
  • Juventus last missed out on the Champions League in 2011 while Cristiano Ronaldo, the competition's all-time leading scorer with 134 goals, has featured in every edition since 2003



Rome

